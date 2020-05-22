scorecardresearch
Infographic: How coronavirus has damaged job scene in India

Most cash-starved companies are forced to cut jobs as coronavirus lockdown has  brought the economy to a complete standstill

Indian economy was slowing down even before coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has made the situation lot worse with cash-starved companies firing employees and announcing pay cuts. This Businesstoday.in infographic looks into the most vulnerable sectors and the over all impact of coronavirus on jobs.

Click here to Enlarge

