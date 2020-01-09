Infographic: Firms wary of fixed assets investment in face of slowdown

Fixed asset investments of both domestic and foreign companies have declined to historic lows on the back of ongoing economic slowdown. Poor net sales of listed companies in Q2 FY19 led to investments in fixed assets - land, machinery, infrastructure and such - reaching their worst levels at the end of financial year 2018-19.

This BusinessToday.In infographic takes a closer look at fixed asset investments, and reasons why they have declined.

