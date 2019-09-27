Infographic: Why is there an LPG crisis in India

Global and domestic troubles have resulted in LPG supply crunch in India. The timing of the shortage is particularly bad since it's right before the festive season. The problem has burgeoned to a level where LPG cylinder deliveries are getting delayed by 15-20 days.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the demand and supply problem.

ALSO READ: LPG supply in India takes a hit after drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities