6 Aligarh Muslim University students nabbed for alleged ISIS connections

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has apprehended six suspects who are believed to be linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). According to an India Today report, the arrests reportedly took place across different areas in the northern state.

Four out of the six detainees have been identified as Rakib Inam, Naved Siddiqui, Mohammad Noman, and Mohammad Nazim. It has been revealed that all the arrested individuals are associated with Students of Aligarh University (SAMU), which is a student organization at Aligarh University.

The suspects were detected and captured due to their connection to one another through SAMU meetings. The authorities believe that they may have crucial information related to ISIS activities in the region.

As per the UP ATS, the six students arrested from AMU were planning to carry out a major terror attack in the country.

The ATS said that the students were in touch with ISIS handlers and were planning to use firearms and explosives in the attack. They were also planning to target crowded places, such as railway stations and bus stands. The accused are believed to have participated in a dedicated recruitment cell for ISIS.

In the ongoing investigation, it has also been revealed that students from the Aligarh Muslim University might be connected to pan India ISIS networks. This information came to light during the interrogation of two suspects, Rizwan and Shahnawaz, who have been arrested by the NIA.

The duo suggested that several Aligarh University students are involved in proliferating an anti-national agenda via social media. Acting upon this information, the UP ATS has ramped up investigations and has so far arrested six people.

