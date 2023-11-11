'Tiger 3' advance box office collection day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer scores Rs 15 cr before release

'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is all set to have a massive opening tomorrow as it coincides with the festive day of Diwali.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial has managed to sell around 5,86,650 tickets for its first day, which amounts to nearly Rs 15.58 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures include Hindi, Telugu as well as Tamil shows all over India.

The film reportedly has around 17,103 shows on its first day.

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and releases on November 12. The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.

Trade expert Akshaye Rathi, while speaking to India Today about the first day's collections said, "With a lot of festivities around here and people busy in them, there would be a bit of an impact on Day 1. In fact, a huge impact. Despite that, considering the craze of the film and the franchise, I think it's more than possible for the film to clock Rs 30-35 crore on Day 1 despite everything."

He, however, said that the day after Diwali would be huge and the film can collect about Rs 50 crore on day 2.

Meanwhile, trade expert Taran Adarsh said that while advance sales for "Tiger 3" are encouraging, it wouldn't be right to compare these figures to the enormous reaction that Shah Rukh Khan's films "Pathaan" and "Jawan" achieved because of the timing of the release.

"This film is releasing on Sunday, on Diwali day, when Laxmi puja is happening in the evening, so people might go on Monday or might go for a spot or current booking," he told PTI.

The film follows 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan' in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively.

