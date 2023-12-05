‘A steady relationship is underrated’: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath does a unique take on relationships

Zerodha, CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath spoke in one of his posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) about how long-term relationships that "improve the odds of doing well personally and professionally" are crucial. The CEO of the online trading platform also shared the story of how he met his wife of over 20 years and how their relationship played a crucial role in Kamath's overall success.

“Seema and I met while working night shifts at Ranjan Pai’s call centre called Dial M (Manipal group) back in 2002. It has been 20+ years of ups and downs, and the relationship has been crucial for whatever personal and professional success I have had,” he wrote on X.

In the post, he talks further about how he believes that a steady relationship is underrated in today's day and age of short-term relationships. He added, “Here is a counter-argument in an age of short-term relationships: A steady relationship is underrated. Not having a volatile personal life makes life better. It also improves the odds of doing well personally and professionally.”

Kamath further emphasises that he does not believe in perfect partners and thinks relationships are about compromises. He wrote, “We humans are social creatures, and we are hardwired to seek partners. But I don’t think a perfect partner exists. We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and relationships are about compromises. Having said that, sometimes people aren't compatible, and in such cases, ending the relationship makes sense. Everything else needs a lot of work but has a significant long-term upside.”

In a recent interview with YourStory, the couple also revealed their fight against cancer when Kamath’s wife Seema was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. As part of her treatment, Seema had to undergo a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. She was declared cancer-free in December 2022.

Talking about how the couple’s relationship has evolved in more than two decades, Seema said that Kamath initially used to write her letters and poems and gift her flowers, but that stopped over the years. "It took a while for me to understand that I am not going to get the same things back, but then we went through the cancer, and now we know that he's there when it matters. It made me realise that this is how progression works; things have changed, but for the better. And now, if I want flowers, I can buy more,” she said.

Additionally, the Zerodha boss shared how his son’s presence has helped them evolve as a couple. “Having a son in the mix has also made the dynamics change... I don't know how we would be as husband and wife if we didn't have Kiaan. Before Kiaan, we used to be very carefree in life, but now everything's much more planned and structured," Kamath said.

