Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting case on Oct 6

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has on Wednesday been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with the Mahadev online betting case. The actor took money in cash for the promotion, sources said. Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of many states.

Several Bollywood actors and singers are under the probe agency's scanner for their involvement in the Mahadev online betting case. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing their attendance at the wedding and success party of the app's promoter in the UAE.

Apart from the 'Animal' actor, at least 15 to 20 celebrities are under ED scanner. They include Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Azgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Khabanda, Nushrat Bharucha, Krushna Abhishek.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had frozen and seized assets worth Rs 417 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting case. The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, which was running operations from Dubai, was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, they alleged. ''The ED has recently conducted wide spread searches against the money laundering networks linked with Mahadev APP in cities like Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai etc. and retrieved large amount of incriminating evidences and has frozen/seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore,'' the agency had alleged in a statement.

The ED investigation has shown that Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE, officials said. It operates by franchising “Panel/Branches” to their known associates on 70-30 per cent profit ratio, the ED said.

