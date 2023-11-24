Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in Delhi, cites 'persistent challenges from Indian govt'

In a major development, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has announced its permanent closure in New Delhi citing "persistent challenges from the Indian government."

"The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government's stance would evolve favourably for the normal continuation of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi," an official statement by the Afghan embassy said.

The embassy said despite an eight-week wait, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government's conduct were not "realised". "Given the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control, the embassy faced a difficult choice," it said.

"India has been a steadfast strategic partner of the erstwhile Afghan Republic since 2001, and we acknowledge the limitations and concerns that govern the realm of realpolitik and the balancing act required at a difficult time in a geo-politically sensitive region. Therefore, we firmly believe that the decision to close the mission in India at this stage and to transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country is in the best interest of Afghanistan," the statement read.

The embassy said it was "cognisant" that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests".

"To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," it added.

Despite "limitations in resources and power", the Afghan embassy said it has worked "tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul".

Press Statement

24th November, 2023



The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces permanent closure in New Delhi.



The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VlXRSA0vZ8 — Afghan Embassy India (@AfghanistanInIN) November 24, 2023

Over the last two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country, the embassy noted in its statement, adding that the number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period.

"We assure the Afghan community that the mission operated with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment based on the goodwill and interests of Afghanistan considering historic ties and bilateral relations with India," it added.

As of now, there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic in India. Those who served the in the national capital have safely reached third countries, the embassy informed through its release, adding that the only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban, visibly attending their regular online meetings.

