Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue ops put on hold again due to technical snag, 41 workers 'just metres away'

The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district has entered day 13 on Friday. On Thursday, the efforts to save these workers faced a fresh hurdle after cracks reportedly appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests.

Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel.

Thursday's dampener came hours after the rescue operation resumed earlier in the day, following a six-hour delay to cut through an iron girder that came in the way of the auger machine late Wednesday night.

The drilling was stopped on Thursday to "stabilise" the platform on which the 25-tonne drilling machine is mounted, a PTI report said citing an official.

It is for the third time that the drilling exercise has been halted since the multi-agency rescue mission began on November 12 after a stretch of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed.

Officials have mentioned that no specific timelines should be assumed however if everything goes well and the rescue work does not face any obstruction, then workers will be out by today.

A total of 41 ambulances have reportedly been arranged at the spot where these workers remain trapped. The trapped workers are being sent food, medicines and other essentials through a new six-inch wide tube, which is also being used for communication.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also present at the spot where the rescue operation is being carried out and monitoring the situation.

At the disaster site, International tunneling expert Arnold Dix told ANI on Thursday, "We are only just metres away from finding passage to have the men back. But the men are safe. The auger machine has broken down, it is being repaired and it should be back up tomorrow. The drilling machine has broken down three times..."

The labourers got trapped as portions of the Silkyara-Dandalgaon under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway collapsed following a landslide at around 5.30 am on the day of Diwali.

The district administration then launched rescue efforts and arrangements were made to supply oxygen, electricity and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes. Several agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, project executing agency NHIDCL and ITBP, joined the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)

