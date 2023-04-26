'AI will be a disruptor': Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran calls for regulatory framework on artificial intelligence

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said that government must come out with a framework on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) that are at par with the global standards.

He was speaking at the BT MindRush event in Mumbai in conversation with Business Today Editor Sourav Majumdar.

"AI has got a huge regulatory issue because different governments have started reacting differently. We have got to take the lead and come out with some kind of a regulatory framework. AI has lots of implications," he said.

Chandrasekaran also mentioned that there is going to be a huge impact of AI in the future and every company, whether it is B2B or B2C will have to transform accordingly.

"AI will be a disruptor. It will be a disruptor and it is real. It has implications on jobs and on skills that are required for the future," he said.

Talking about how Tata Group is making AI as its integral part, he said "it is in the works."

"We might set up a centre of excellence for the group. We are already putting the framework in the place."

"We will put a lot of hero projects across the Group on AI and machine learning. The good thing is that we have got people who are open and not resistant to change. We have got a lot of talent that needs to be reskilled. We also have people who have the capability," he added.

Chandrasekaran also mentioned that the conglomerate is entering five new sectors, including expansion of Air India, super app.

"All our businesses have to do massive transformation in four dimensions: artificial intelligence transition, energy transition, supply chain transition and talent transition," he stated.

