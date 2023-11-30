'Animal bookings 70%, voter turnout 40%': Netizens slam Hyderabadis for low polling percentage in Telangana Assembly elections

Social media users on Thursday slammed Hyderabad citizens for not voting enough during the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 despite it being a holiday across the state.

Many said the city's public are more interested in watching movies and visiting malls in droves rather than exercise their democratic right to ensure better living conditions in the city.

Voter turnout of 64.35% was recorded till 5 pm in the southern state on Thursday.

Compared to the 2018 voter turnout of 73.74%, Telangana’s voter turnout this time was significantly low at 64.35%. By 5 pm, the official closing time, Medak recorded an approximate voter turnout of 82.05%, Jangaon reported 80.23%, while Hyderabad reported mere 40.88%.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda also exhorted people to go to polling centres after he cast his vote. "I heard that the polling percentage is little low. I request all the young guys, who have their voting ID and election card to come and vote. Come with your families and vote, you should do it," he said. Following low voter turnout, Hyderabad city police also appealed to citizens to exercise their voting rights.

However, the city reported the lowest voter turnout among all districts in the state. This spurred people to say on internet that while Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming release 'Animal' could set new records in the city in terms of advance booking, the same enthusiasm wasn't seen at polling centres. Here are a few reactions on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

"From the next elections, Govt pls close all shopping malls, restaurants, Theaters and power cut in homes. Then only people will come out and participate in elections," said one angry netizen.

Some said that the low voter turnout could be because of the fact that some voters are living abroad or are in other states and that those actually living in the city don't have a voter ID.

The city already saw advance booking to the tune of Rs 4.7 crore, which is a rarity for a Hindi movie that is released in a dubbed Telugu version as well.

‘Animal’ is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

In this action-drama movie, Ranbir Kapoor's character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted that the Congress is likely to emerge victorious against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. In the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the Congress is likely to win 48 to 64 seats, according to the Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll.

The exit poll stated that the BRS was likely to win 40 to 55 seats. On the other hand, the BJP was likely to get 7 to 13 seats.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize exit poll, the Congress is likely to win 58-69 seats and the BRS is likely to secure 46-56 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP may win 4-9 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat stated that the Congress would get 49-59 seats and the BRS would get 48-58.