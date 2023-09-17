Arrest warrant issued against actress Zareen Khan in alleged cheating scam

A Kolkata court has issued an arrest warrant against actor Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The case was registered against her by organisers of an event who alleged that she did not come to attend it even after promising before.

The investigating officer submitted compelling evidence against the actress before the Sealdah court in Kolkata. Zareen Khan, on the other hand, did not file a request for bail or appear in court. Following her repeated absences, the court issued an arrest warrant.

When asked about the arrest warrant, Zareen Khan indicated she didn't know anything about the case. "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR," she said.

Zareen Khan was scheduled to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata in 2018, but she did not show up. The organizers of the event had to cancel her performance at the last minute, which caused a lot of inconvenience and disappointment.

As per the police, one of the event organisers submitted a written cheating complaint against the Bollywood actress and her manager. An FIR was filed against both of them, and they were summoned for questioning.

Zareen Khan earlier appeared for questioning at that time, claiming that the organisers had misled her. She also said that the organisers told her that heavyweight politicians, including Bengal's chief minister, would attend the event.

Her team eventually learned that it was a small-scale event in north Kolkata. She added that there was a misunderstanding regarding plane tickets and other accommodations, forcing her to miss the concert.

In a rebuttal, Zareen Khan also filed a case against the show's organisers in a local court, India Today quoted police sources as saying. Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against her and her manager. While her manager went to court and requested bail, the actor did not ask for bail or appear in court.

