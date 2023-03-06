Ashram-DND flyover to reopen from 5 pm today; check list of vehicles allowed 

The Ashram-DND flyover, which connects South Delhi to Noida and Faridabad, is set to reopen for commuters from 5 pm on March 6 for light vehicles after the inauguration by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The 1.5-km flyover also links the Mathura Road and the Ring Road connecting Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover. Both carriageways of the Ashram flyover were closed for around two months due to the construction of a connecting road between the flyover and the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyover since January 1, 2023.

Those commuting between Delhi and Noida had to take the Barapullah flyover since the flyover was closed. The reopening of the flyover will make traffic movement smoother as commuters will be able to bypass the traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND. In order to further facilitate traffic movement, the Delhi Police issued an advisory on the type of vehicles allowed on the flyover from Monday.

List of vehicles allowed on the Ashram flyover from Monday as per Delhi Police advisory:

1. Light vehicles coming from the DND and going towards AIIMS, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Gurugram, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Safdarjung, and Saket should take the Ashram flyover instead of the Barapulla flyover

2. Light vehicles coming from AIIMS, Chirag Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, Greater Kailash, Gurugram, INA, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Saket, and Safdarjung and headed toward Ghaziabad, Noida, Sarai Kale Khan, and Trans-Yamuna areas should take Ashram flyover instead of Barapulla flyover

3. Heavy vehicles – buses, trucks, etc.-- are not allowed on both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover till further information

The Delhi Police advisory read that commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are not advised to use the Ashram flyover and should plan their journey accordingly. The advisory further stated, “They are also advised to follow the directions of the traffic police personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.”

Even though the construction work at the flyover was approved by the Delhi cabinet in December 2019 and the work began in December 2020, it got delayed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, pollution concerns and the ban on constructions and demolitions in the national capital.

