Asia Cup 2023 Final India vs Sri Lanka: Will the match get disrupted due to rain? Check Colombo's weather update

Rain has played a spoilsport in most Asia Cup matches this year. India will face Sri Lanka in the Sunday final. Sri Lanka is the reigning champion, while India is the most successful team in the tournament so far. Sunday's match is expected to be a high-octane battle between the two teams just ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, which will start in October in India.

The final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As per the weather forecast, rain can disrupt the game. According to Accuweather, the day will be cloudy with thundershower in the morning followed by a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will start half an hour early.

Initially, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain at the start of the match and in the evening.

However, the chances of rain will increase to 68 per cent later in the evening, which could result in frequent interruptions or even a potential reduction in the match overs. The temperature throughout the day will range from 24 to 28 degrees.

In case of a disruption caused by rain, the reserve India vs Sri Lanka match will be played on September 18.

In case a reserve day is enforced for the Asia Cup final encounter between India and Sri Lanka, the duration of the game will be the same as on the last ball of day one.

Earlier this week, India defeated Sri Lanka in its second Asia Cup 2023 Super Four fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, started very well. But spinner Dunith Wellalage turned around the match by taking crucial wickets: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

Consecutive wins in Colombo for #TeamIndia 🙌



Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up in style as India complete a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/P0ylBAiETu#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HUVtGvRpnG — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

In the last match, the teams were as follows:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana