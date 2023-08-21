Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led India squad announced, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul back

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the side after injuries, while Tilak Varma has been included for the first time.

Shubman Gill has also been included in the squad. The young opener comes with 1437 runs in 27 matches at an average of 62.47 with 4 hundreds, including a double hundred.

"At the moment, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are our preferred openers...Shikhar Dhawan has been a terrific player for India," says BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

#WATCH | At the moment, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are our preferred openers...Shikhar Dhawan has been a terrific player for India, says BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar. pic.twitter.com/TqF6gV4869 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, Md Siraj, P Krishna and Sanju Samson

KL Rahul has been a consistent performer for the Indian team. His explosive batting and ability to hold the innings have been widely appreciated. Being an experienced campaigner, he holds a crucial role in setting a stable foundation at the top order. He has scored 735 runs at an average of 56.53 at the number five spot and seemed like a reliable option going into the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer, another classic batsman, also marks his return to the squad. Before his injury, Iyer had been a regular feature in the middle order for India. He brings with him a perfect blend of aggression and stability, which has often helped India while chasing or setting big targets. He comes with 805 runs in 20 innings at an average of 47.35 in the current World Cup cycle.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details