Ayodhya Airport all set for takeoff, flights start from January 15. Details

Ayodhya Airport is all set to be functional from December 30. The airport, named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhyadham', is poised become a major gateway to the temple town.

The cost of the first phase of construction for the airport is estimated to be approximately Rs 1,450 crore.

As per a government release, the airport has a runway length of 2200m and would be suitable for A-321 type of aircraft. Two link taxiways and an apron suitable for parking eight A321s along with a Ground Support Equipment area are also constructed.

The new terminal building, spanning 6,500 square meters, is designed to accommodate 600 peak-hour passengers, with an annual handling capacity of 10 lakh passengers. Under Phase 2, the development of a new terminal building of 50,000 sqm is planned which will be able to serve 4,000 passengers during peak hours and 60 lakh passengers annually.

Details of flights to be operational for Ayodhya

IndiGo and Air India Express will operate inaugural flights to the airport on December 30. IndiGo will be running daily flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from January 15.

The flight from Mumbai will depart at 12:30 pm and reach Ayodhya at 2:45 pm, while the flight from Ayodhya will leave at 3:15 pm and land in Mumbai at 5:40 pm, as per the schedule shared by IndiGo in a press release.

Air India Express will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30. Post this, the airline will start direct flights to Ayodhya from two major metros – Bengaluru and Kolkata – from January 17.

For fliers from Bengaluru, the first flight will depart on January 17 at 8.05 am, reaching Ayodhya at 10.35 am. The return flight will leave Ayodhya at 3.40 pm, reaching Bengaluru at 6.10 pm.

For those flying from Kolkata, the flight will take off from Ayodhya at 11.05 am, and land in Kolkata at 12.50 pm. The Kolkata-Ayodhya flight will depart from Kolkata at 1:25 pm, reaching Ayodhya at 3.10 pm.

Bookings are available through the airline’s mobile app and website airindiaexpress.com as well as other major booking platforms.