Bengaluru airport postpones commencement of international operations from Terminal 2 from Aug 31

Business Today
The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review, said the airport

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has on Wednesday said it has postponed its decision to commence international operations from Terminal 2 from August 31. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review, it said.

"The proposed shifting of International operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice," said the airport in a statement. 

BIAL said it regrets the move and has requested all international passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for more information. 

"We regret the inconvenience caused by this decision and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible travel experience for our passengers. We request all International passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for any further information," said BIAL. 

Passengers travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru were to be the first ones to experience the international zone of the new terminal.

IndiGo would have been the first Indian carrier to start international operations in T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

Terminal 2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines (25 International and 2 Indian).

To enhance accessibility to T2, an additional 4.4 KM-long access road called the 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier this year. This road connects to T2 departures and arrivals, providing a comfortable drive without any traffic signals. Complimentary shuttle services are also available at regular intervals between T1 and T2 for passenger convenience.

Located to the eastern side of Terminal-1, T2 spans 255,661 square metres of area and is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually.

Published on: Aug 30, 2023, 9:13 PM IST
