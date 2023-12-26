Bengaluru: Tight security on New Year’s eve celebrations, police impose 1 am deadline for parties

As the festive spirit sparkles in Bengaluru, the city administration is ensuring a safe and secure New Year's Eve for all. Tight security measures have been implemented to keep merrymakers safe and celebrations controlled. The security measures range from keeping a check on drink-driving, traffic regulations and others.

According to an India Today report, the city police department has taken extensive measures to ensure safety during New Year's Eve, establishing 48 checkpoints at various locations.

To manage traffic flow and enhance safety, prominent areas like MG Road, Residency Road, and Church Street will be designated as vehicle-free zones from 8:00 pm onwards on the specified date.

Furthermore, all flyovers in the city will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am. In a bid to prioritise women's safety, authorities have introduced a 'Women Safety Island' within the city, providing a secure space for women during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Hotels, pubs, restaurants, resorts, and clubs hosting celebrations have been instructed to adhere to a deadline of 1 AM, with violators facing strict consequences.

The Bengaluru Police Department has also deployed a sizable force across the city. Additional personnel will be stationed at key locations like party venues, major junctions, and popular hotspots. Traffic police will also be on high alert to ensure smooth flow and prevent drunk driving.

To bolster security, a substantial police force deployment is planned, comprising 5200 constables, 1800 head constables, 600 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 600 Sub Inspectors, 160 Inspectors, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 1 Joint Commissioner of Police, and 2 Additional Commissioners of Police stationed at various locations.

As part of safety protocols, hotels, clubs, and pubs have been urged to maintain a detailed record of customer information, encompassing names, ages, and phone numbers.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been instructed to establish emergency health centers strategically across vital locations. Divisional Commissioners of Police have received directives to visit hospitals, ensuring coordination for emergency treatment alerts on December 31. These measures are aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities and ensuring the well-being of the public during New Year's Eve celebrations.

