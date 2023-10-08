Bihar: Cops throw accident victim's body into canal, act caught on camera

In a bone-chilling episode, a video of three Bihar policemen throwing the body of an accident victim into a canal has gone viral on social media. The video, which was recorded by passersby, has sparked outrage and calls for action against the police officers involved.

The incident reportedly took place on October 8, near the Dhodhi Canal Bridge in the Fakuli OP area of Muzaffarpur district. The victim, an unidentified man, was reportedly crushed to death by a speeding truck on a busy road.

Shocking! #Bihar Police toss an accident victim's body into a canal because, according to the police, the dead body was 'severely damaged'! 😞 pic.twitter.com/ApN8vm4PfN — 🐒☭ (@Anti_Nationale) October 8, 2023

Sahariyar Akhtar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the eastern district of Muzaffarpur, confirmed that disciplinary measures are underway for three policemen seen transgressing in a viral video. According to Akhtar, the officers have been deemed prima facie guilty. Reporting on the incident, Akhtar noted that the driver constable implicated in the video has been suspended from active duty pending a full investigation. Additionally, the contracts of the two Home Guard jawans on duty at the time have been terminated.

"It was a very bad accident and all the body parts could not be retrieved. This is why the police had disposed of them in the canal," NDTV quoted a senior police officer as saying.

He stated that the body had been removed from the canal and was being stored in the mortuary.

"This incident is shocking and we have suspended the driver constable and terminated the contract of two Home Guard jawans on duty," said Rakesh Kumar, a Senior Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarpur.

