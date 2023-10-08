‘Keep your seatbelt on to get discount on iPhone 14’: How a Big Billion Days sale offer kept passengers on a SpiceJet flight in their seats

Flipkart has teamed up with SpiceJet to create buzz around its annual Big Billion Day Sale, which commenced on October 8, 2023. Passengers aboard a SpiceJet flight were surprised by a unique announcement that involved the festive season sales. She offered a tempting incentive for fliers to keep remain seated. The offer was an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the iPhone 14, but only if passengers remained securely seated with their seatbelts fastened for the entire flight. The announcement was recorded and quickly went viral across social media platforms. Surprisingly, most of the remained seated throughout the journey.

Flipkart didn't stop there. The e-commerce giant also joined forces with the Mumbai Police to fight noise pollution as well as to market the new Big Billion Days sale. A strategically placed billboard on a Mumbai flyover read, "If no vehicles honk at this signal, the price of the iPhone 14 will be reduced by Rs 3,000 during the sale." This approach aimed to promote 'no honking' and to divert some attention towards the Apple iPhone 14 offer.

Furthermore, Cleartrip, a subsidiary of Flipkart, integrated Flipkart's flagship event, 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD), into its platform, offering customers early access to the sale that started for all consumers on October 8.

Flipkart iPhone 14 offer

Flipkart is offering discounts on the iPhone 14. Currently, the phone is priced at Rs 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs 69,900. The e-commerce giant is offering bank offers and exchange bonus on the discounted price which can take the price down to Rs 51,999. The iPhone 14 Plus is also available at a discounted price. Combined with the exchange bonus and bank offers, buyers can get the device for Rs 60,999.

