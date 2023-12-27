Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi, cops find letter addressed to envoy; travel warning issued

An explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The incident was confirmed by the Embassy and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Reportedly, an "abusive" letter addressed to the Ambassador of the Israeli Embassy was found near the site. Sources told India Today TV that the letter, wrapped in an Israeli flag, talks about Israel's actions in Gaza and mentions 'revenge'.

An investigation into the blast has been launched by the Delhi Police.

Israel Embassy blast: Here's all you need to know

1. On Tuesday at around 5 pm, a loud explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy in Chanakyapuri. A senior police officer told news agency PTI that soon after the explosion, which took place in a green belt area outside the Central Hindi Training Institute located near the Embassy, teams of Delhi Police's special cell, bomb disposal squad and fire department rushed to the spot. Later, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) examined the site.

2. The Israel Embassy confirmed the incident that an investigation is underway. "We can confirm that around 5:08 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the Embassy. The Delhi police and the security team are still investigating the situation," the Embassy's spokesperson Guy Nir said on Tuesday evening. No embassy staff were injured in the incident.

3. A typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the blast site. The one-page typed letter strongly criticised Israel's actions in Gaza and also mentioned revenge, sources told India Today TV.

"Experts have examined the spot and lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance. The same are being sent for forensic examination," Delhi Police said in a statement, adding that further investigation is underway.

4. An almost three-hour-long search operation was conducted in the area around the Embassy. The officials added that no traces of burnt explosives were found at the spot. Hence, the experts consider the possibility of a "chemical explosion", PTI reported.

5. The Israeli National Security Council has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India, suspecting that an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday was "a possible terror attack".

Israeli nationals have been warned to try to avoid going to crowded places (malls and markets) and places identified as serving Westerners/Jews and Israelis. They have also been urged to be on heightened alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, pubs, among others).

The recommendations also suggest avoiding openly displaying Israeli symbols, refraining from attending unsecured large-scale events, and avoiding publicising itineraries on social media as well as photographs and details of visits in real-time.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha, PTI)

