BT Mindrush 2023: Curiosity to know, but vulnerability to accept ignorance greatest quality in a CEO, says motivational guru Gaur Gopal Das

One of the most distinguishing qualities of a CEO is the curiosity to always know and learn and the humility and the vulnerability to say that I don’t know, said motivational strategist and self-help speaker Swami Gaur Gopal Das at the BT Mindrush event today.

“A lot of times the blindspot of achieving success is to feel that I have cracked it and I know it. However, innovation, creativity and growth comes from curiosity,” he added.

Interestingly, Das recounted the tale of a mechanical engineer who post the World War II, decided to bring back tank engines from war zones in Italy and use them to build tractors. After achieving success he bought himself a Ferrari. However, he felt there was a problem with the Ferrari’s brake and accelerator so he decided to contact the Ferrari boss and tell him about it. The boss thought he knew it all and did not pay heed to his customer’s feedback. The customer, whose name was Ferruccio Lamborghini, decided to set up his own car manufacturing unit. “Now if only Mr Ferrari had listened to Mr Lamborghini, not only would he have grown, but also he wouldn’t have created his own competition,” said Das.

Therefore, curiosity to learn further is very important, Das emphasised.

The other mark of a good leader/CEO is his/her willingness to adapt. “Look how fast things are changing. Adaptility is a must,” said Das.

“Generation gap today is 20 minutes because by the time 20 minutes have passed, an app has been updated,” said Das.

Das said there are seven words which are the biggest enemies of organisational leaders – ‘We have always done it this way’. “Markets don’t care, the competition doesn’t care and the rapidly changing world doesn’t care. The only person who cares is the person who is so rigid in his/her opinions and beliefs,” said Das.

Das said it’s important for leaders to be firm in their values but flexible in their beliefs.

Das went on to say that empathy in a leader is very crucial “because we are not leading humanoids”. Even for organisational performance to be boosted empathy is important. “When people are treated well and shown empathy and compassion they walk the extra mile and do more than what is expected of them,” said Das.

He gave the example of a company in mid-west America which lost around $10 million during the financial crisis of 2007-08. When the then CEO, Bob Chapman asked the board what they needed to do to make good their losses the answer was layoffs. However, the CEO was not convinced and said one doesn’t let go off the family because of a financial crisis. He said it was better for all of them to collectively suffer a little bit than for some of them to suffer a lot because he/she was laid off. It was decided for the entire company to go on an 8 week furlough or unpaid leave, and recover the $10 million. “It was empathy. Everyone was impacted equally. It led to deeper bonds. Those who could afford it when on a 12 week furlough, allowing those who couldn’t afford it, to take 4 weeks off. It immediately boosted morale,” said Das.

“In the modern era what we need even more than strategy is morale. It’s important for people to feel a part of the organisation,” said Das.

On being asked if the growth of technology would lead to job losses and what that would mean, Dad said that while technology has added to our lives and improved it to a large extent, technology was meant to complement what human beings do, not threaten it. “To complement what human beings do, it is the responsibility of human beings to ensure that while we use all technology, we do not do away with the human potential behind it," he noted.