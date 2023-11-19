'Can reach workers if...': Nitin Gadkari promises two-day rescue response for tunnel workers

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared a possible timeline for the rescue of workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to reporters, Gadkari said that the rescue team is working hard and that there is a chance of reaching the workers with an advanced drilling machine within the next two days. However, he emphasized that the timeline depends on the successful operation of an auger machine that is being used to drill through the debris blocking the tunnel.

Gadkari said that the rescue team is working day and night to reach the trapped workers and that they are hopeful of a positive outcome. He also reassured the families of the trapped workers that the government is doing everything possible to rescue their loved ones.

"Our priority is to save their lives. Work is on war footing," he said.

"We are trying for a permanent solution with help from state institutions and Swiss agencies. Auger machine, if worked well, then in the next two days, we can reach out to workers," Nitin Gadkari said in a press briefing

He stated that a vertical drilling mechanism was in place to physically touch the 41 workers, and that several government and commercial agencies had been enlisted to help with the massive rescue effort.

"American experts were also contacted. We are bringing robotics. A Geological Survey of India team is trying to get satellite images to scan deep in the tunnel. We will rope in everyone needed," Gadkari said.

In response to the plight of the stranded workers, the Union Minister stated that the authorities were only concerned with their "safety." He advised people not to jump to judgements while specialists assessed the situation. Gadkari mentioned a six-inch pipe that was built to provide food and a survival kit for the workers.

"We are trying to send more food, medicine, water and oxygen through a six-inch pipe. So far, only cashew pista and nuts are being sent. Now we can send roti sabzi and other foods through the pipe," Gadkari said.

Aside from the many teams of professionals attempting to rescue the workers, Gadkari described the machine in hand, Auger machines, as "the best solution to reach them (workers inside)".

"Spare parts are also here. Fabrication has been done. This route is faster to reach and the pipe will help them to evacuate," he explained. He also stated that tunnel drilling had begun and that "42 metres" had been completed.

The goal is to drill and make room for a pipe that will allow the trapped soldiers to crawl to safety.

Gadkari stated that the authorities would investigate the underlying cause of the occurrence and that the Uttarakhand government had created a committee to investigate the incident.

"Let's wait for a report. We will get to the root cause of it," he said.

He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was anxious, but that "we will succeed."

"For the last seven-eight days, we have been trying everything possible to rescue the victims. It is the priority of Uttarakhand and the Government of India to bring them out as early as possible. We had a two-hour long meeting with the concerned officers working here. We are working on six alternate options and different agencies of the Government of India are working here. Special attention is being given to the Prime Minister's Office as well. Tunnel experts and BRO officials have also been called. Our first priority is to provide food, medicine and oxygen to the stranded victims...," he said.

"We are not worried about anything but the only priority is safety (of workers)," Gadkari told reporters in Uttarakhand.

Over a week ago, a landslide trapped 41 labourers inside an under-construction tunnel in northern Uttarakhand around 5.30 am on Diwali day. Contact was established the following day through an oxygen supply pipe, confirming their safety. Multiple agencies – NDRF, SDRF, BRO, NHIDCL, and ITBP – are striving tirelessly for the rescue mission.

On Saturday, Arun Kumar Mishra, an Uttar Pradesh official, communicated with the trapped workers through a hume pipe. Their distorted voices pleaded for a fast-paced rescue, stating the harsh conditions they endure, despite receiving food and water. As efforts to rescue them continue, the urgency increases as the trapped workers face another week under the grim conditions. The rescue mission showcases the efficacy and collaboration of various national agencies in a desperate race against time.

Meanwhile, the stranded men's co-workers opposed the delayed rescue mission, blaming the building company for the tunnel collapse.

