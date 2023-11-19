‘I love the OpenAI team so much’: Ousted Sam Altman’s cryptic message sparks speculation of his return

Sam Altman, the sacked CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, posted a cryptic message on X to the OpenAI team on Sunday. This comes a day after the company's investors urged the board to bring him back.

i love the openai team so much — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023

"I love the openai team so much," Altman wrote on X platform (formerly Twitter). Altman’s post has stirred the internet with over 4.3 million views and rampant speculations about his potential return to the firm. Messages flooded the post as users read into Altman's cryptic message. A comment stating, "We're back" added fuel to the speculation fire.

Are you back? — Dave Lee (@heydave7) November 19, 2023

This speculation was further amplified when Greg Brockman, the firm's co-founder who left in solidarity with Altman, reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

We are so back — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) November 19, 2023

Altman's abrupt exit had previously caused a domino effect, leading to multiple resignations including Brockman. According to reports, the resignations are designed to exert pressure on the board to reconsider its decision.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, one of the company's top investors, is said to have spoken with Altman and backed him in his next actions to help. According to reports, Nadella was similarly taken aback by the board's decision to fire him. He has, however, expressed his support for interim CEO Mira Murati.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI since 2019, was fired on Saturday by the company's board, which stated that it "lost confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

The board stated that Altman's departure "followed a deliberative review process" that decided that "he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hampered its ability to exercise its responsibilities." According to reports, the board had disagreements with Altman on a number of areas, including AI safety, the rate at which the technology was evolving, and the manner in which the company was being commercialised.

The decision was met with widespread criticism from employees and investors alike.

