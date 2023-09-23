Cauvery dispute: Bengaluru braces for bandh on Sept 26; schools, IT offices to be shut

Various organisations in Bengaluru have called for a bandh on September 26 to protest against the Karnataka government's decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh is expected to have a major impact on the city, as it is home to a large number of IT companies and other businesses.

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-standing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Both states claim rights to the water from the Cauvery river, which flows through both states. The dispute has been a source of tension and conflict between the two states for many years.

“We request schools and colleges to remain close. This is not a bandh call given by organisations but by the people of Bengaluru. Information and Technology companies and Film Chambers of Commerce should also extend their support to the bandh. Shops and commercial establishments should voluntarily shut down business,” IANS quoted Sugarcane Growers Association President Kuruburu Shanthakumar as saying.

Driver unions, including those representing app-based auto rickshaws and cabs, have agreed to join the bandh, which is expected to disrupt daily life in Bengaluru.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, acknowledged the company's involvement in the bandh in Bengaluru. The bandh is also expected to have an impact on airport taxis.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will continue to operate Namma Metro as usual, but the state-run KSRTC and BMTC will make a decision after assessing the peace and order situation.

Many companies, particularly small and local ones, are likely to remain closed in support of the bandh. The bandh has received moral backing from PC Rao, head of the Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association.

However, vital services, such as hospitals, will stay operational.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that all required security procedures and measures are being implemented. Officers are on high alert for incidents like stone pelting on any Tamil Nadu-registered buses or private automobiles, particularly near the border.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery basin hotspot of Mandya remained closed on September 23 in response to a bandh request by farmers' organisations opposing the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. Similar demonstrations took place in Bengaluru, including at Freedom Park.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to deliver 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu on September 21. The Karnataka government cited a lack of rain as the reason for the state's inability to release Cauvery water.

On September 22, the Karnataka cabinet decided to supply Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as needed until September 26 while also proceeding with its Mekedatu project, which is opposed by the bordering state.

