Amid India-Canada row, property confiscation notice pasted outside Nijjar’s house near Jalandhar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday pasted a property confiscation notice outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in BharsinghPura village of Jalandhar district.

NIA Mohali court has ordered the confiscation of the property belonging to Khalistani leader.

The anti-terrorism body's action comes amid an increasing diplomatic row between India and Canada, following Trudeau's claim that Indian agents were involved in the assassination of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, residing in a foreign land, has been consistently targeted by the Indian government for his alleged terrorist activities.

#WATCH | Punjab: On the orders of the NIA Mohali court, a property confiscation notice has been pasted outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in BharsinghPura village of Jalandhar district

This comes after earlier in the day, NIA had raided Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh.

The investigative body had pasted a property confiscation notice outside a house owned by the designated terrorist in Chandigarh.

The SFJ was proclaimed illegal under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau today said that Canada had shared the “credible allegations” that India’s government may have been involved in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist “weeks ago”.

Addressing a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said: “Canada has shared the credible allegations — that I talked about on Monday — with India. We did that many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India and we hope that they engage with us so we can get to the bottom of this very serious manner,” said Trudeau.

Canada early this week following Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey that sparked a diplomatic row between the two nations are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa’s Five Eye intelligence network, a media report has said citing the Canadian government sources.

According to a report in the media here, Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa's Five Eye intelligence network.

