CBI seals Bahanaga Bazar railway station to probe Odisha accident, no trains to halt for now

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sealed the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha to probe the train accident that took place on June 5. The station will remain sealed till the investigation is completed. No train will halt at the station for now.

The CBI has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, PTI quoted a railway official as saying.

After the restoration of both the up and down line, at least seven trains, mostly local, were halting at Bahanaga Bazar station where a triple train crash took place on June 2 killing 288 persons and leaving 1,208 others injured.

South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary said the CBI sealed the station and also seized the log book, relay panel and other equipment. "The relay interlocking panel has been sealed prohibiting access of the staff to the signalling system, no passenger or goods train would stop at Bahanaga Bazar till further notice," he added.

Almost 170 trains cross the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station every day, only passenger trains train like Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU, Howrah Bhadrak Baghajatin Fast Passenger, and Kharagpur Khurda road fast passenger, used to stop at the station for a minute.

Of the 1,208 injured persons, the railways have already provided ex-gratia to 709 passengers, PTI quoted him as saying.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally took over the investigation into the Balasore train tragedy in Odisha, which killed 288 people, on June 6. Before starting to investigate the accident, the investigation agency began gathering records and statements.

The CBI filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 337 (who causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Sunday announced that a CBI probe had been recommended into the accident.

The investigation was launched after the railway minister stated that there are people accountable for "criminal acts" that resulted in the disaster. Railway officials also suggested "sabotage" and interference with the computerised interlocking system.

Meanwhile, 200 of the 288 bodies have been identified and returned to their families, but another 80 remain unclaimed and unidentified at the Bhubaneswar AIIMS mortuary. According to Chaudhary, the railroads have already awarded ex-gratia to 709 of the 1,200 passengers injured in the disaster.

