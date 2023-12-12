CBSE Class 10 board exams from Feb 15 to Mar 13, Class 12 from Feb 15 to Apr 2: Here's the date sheet

Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

“While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12,” Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date,” he added.

For class 10, on February 15, exams for five subjects are scheduled—Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa.

Similarly, on the first day, exams for four subjects are scheduled for class 12. They are –Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital market operation and Physical activity trainer.

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/o2w7FbN8h8 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

CBSE releases date sheet for class 10th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/b1syspJ6Ut — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

The decision to not announce the merit list was taken in 2020 during the COVID-19-induced lockdown when the results were being announced using the average of marks secured by students in the exams. However, the board decided against resuming the practice in post-pandemic years.

More than 28,000 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in India and 26 other countries. More than 21 lakh candidates had appeared for the CBSE class 10 examinations last year and over 16 lakh candidates for the class 12 board exams.

With inputs from PTI