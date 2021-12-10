CDS Bipin Rawat's funeral rites to be held today at Delhi Cantt’s Brar Square

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder will be cremated will full military honours today. Civilians can pay tributes to CDS General Rawat from 11:00 am-12:30 pm at his Kamraj Marg residence today while military personnel can pay their last respects from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm.

“Military personnel can pay respects between 12:30-13:30 hours. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be carried in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantonment’s Brar Square,” Indian Army told news agency ANI.

A funeral procession will begin from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Last rites of Brigadier LS Lidder will be held at 9:15 am at Delhi Cantonment.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were on board IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter died in the crash on Wednesday. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of this crash. However, his condition continues to remain critical.

Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew, including Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, other victims of chopper crash

Also watch: A special report on a few of Gen Bipin Rawat's strongest statements