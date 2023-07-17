Chandrayaan-3: 'Don't appropriate achievements of BHARAT,' say desi netizens on Pak journalist's 'South Asia' tweet

A Pakistani journalist had to face lot of backlash from desi netizens over his tweet about ISRO successfully launching the third edition of its lunar exploration programme being a "huge moment for South Asia".
Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday successfully launched the third edition of its lunar exploration programme (Chandrayaan-3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, aimed at making a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon that would help India achieve a rare feat.
Farid Khan, a Pakistani sports journalist, said ISRO's achievement is a massive moment for countries regarded as "third world".
"Chandrayaan3 is expected to land on the moon on August 23 at around 5:47PM IST. A huge moment for South Asia and countries regarded as 'third world'," tweeted Khan. The tweet was instantly slammed by desi netizens for various reasons and many memes emerged too.
"Contribution of other South Asian countries in yesterday’s event is as much as contribution of cheese in vegan diet," joked a Twitter user.
"If it succeeds in deploying, it will be a South Asian success. If it fails, it will be a Hindu failure," quipped another Twitter user.
Meanwhile, ISRO on Monday gave an update on Chandayaan-3: "The second orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2 and 3 pm IST."
Only three countries -- the United States, China and Russia -- have managed to land on the lunar surface so far.
Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Unnikrishnan Nair said scientists at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru would be engaged in the firing of the onboard thrusters attached to Chandrayaan-3 from Saturday onwards, taking the spacecraft further away from Earth on a crucial 41-day phase to make the soft landing on Moon.
Following the successful launch of LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan -3, its project director P Veeramuthuvel had said on Friday that ISRO would be closely monitoring and controlling the spacecraft from ISTRAC.
