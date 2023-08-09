Chandrayaan-3 'even closer to the moon’s surface', next operation on Monday: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday stated that India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is even closer to the lunar surface as the spacecraft successfully underwent another orbit reduction maneuver.

"Even closer to the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs, it said.

— ISRO (@isro) August 9, 2023

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota by ISRO, had entered into lunar orbit on August 5. As the mission progresses, a series of maneuvers is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

The space agency had said that it would attempt soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23.

Should this mission see a successful soft landing, India will be only the fourth country – after the United States, Russia, and China – to achieve this.

Chandrayaan-3 components include various electronic and mechanical subsystems intended to ensure a safe and soft landing such as navigation sensors, propulsion systems, guidance and control among others. Additionally, there are mechanisms for the release of Rover, two-way communication-related antennas and other onboard electronics.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

The current mission follows Chandrayaan-2, which experienced a last-minute glitch leading to the lander crashing after entering lunar orbit.