Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO shares first observations from the Vikram lander’s ChaSTE payload

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday shared the first observations from the Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload on Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander. The graph shared by ISRO shows the temperature variations of the lunar surface/near-surface at various depths. This is the first temperature profile of the lunar south pole and more detailed observations are underway, as per ISRO.

The Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole to understand the thermal behaviour of the lunar surface.

The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism. The temperature probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors. The penetration mechanism is capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm under the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander.



ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's… pic.twitter.com/VZ1cjWHTnd — ISRO (@isro) August 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, S Somanath, chairman of ISRO, said on Sunday that the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft are very healthy and all five instruments of the spacecraft have been switched on. He added that all experiments shall be completed before September 3. Somanath said that the spacecraft has to be tested for different modes in order to have the “best picture ever of the Moon”.

On August 23, India scripted history in space exploration as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the Moon’s South Pole. Shortly after the landing, ISRO said that the communication line had been established between the Vikram lander and its command centre in Bengaluru.

"Everything is working very well. Chandrayaan-3, the lander, the rover is very healthy and all the five instruments on board have been switched on. And it's giving beautiful data now. So we are hoping that in the days to come next another ten more days remaining before 3rd September, we should be able to complete all the experiments with its full capability of various modes. There are different modes for which it has to be tested... So we have the best picture ever of the Moon," Somanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

The ISRO chief also commented on the Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point’s name and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the meaning of ‘Shiv Shakti’ in a manner that suits everybody. He added that the Prime Minister also named the Chandrayaan-2 touchdown point as ‘Tiranga’ and that both ‘Tiranga’ and ‘Shiv Shakti’ are both Indian-sounding names. Somanath further said that PM Modi has a prerogative of naming these points given the office he holds.

Also Read: 'Chandrayaan mission living example of women power', says PM Modi on 104th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3 latest updates: ISRO releases footage from Pragyan rover, Vikram lander, and more

Also Read: BT India@100: Chandrayaan-3's data is going to be critical for all space agencies, says MoS Jitendra Singh

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3: Why National Emblem imprints from Pragyan rover could stay untouched for over a billion years

Also Read: India’s festive season started from August 23: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing