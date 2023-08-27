India’s festive season started from August 23: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the festive season in India this year started on August 23. He said that this celebration is of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the lunar South Pole. Modi further said that the celebration of Chandrayaan-3’s success is not only aimed at accelerating India’s growth but also at innovation. He added that Chandrayaan-3’s success is also about bringing sustainability and equality using space technology.

He was speaking at the B20 Summit 2023 in Delhi, organised weeks ahead of the G20 Summit. The Prime Minister also noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s industries as well as the MSME sector also played a key role in the lunar mission’s success.

"This time the festive season in India started from 23rd August. This celebration is Chandrayaan-3's landing on the surface of the moon. ISRO played an important role in the success of India's lunar mission. Along with this India's industries have also played an important role," PM Modi said.

This, however, is not the only time PM Modi has hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission and ISRO scientists. While addressing the nation in the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that the Chandrayaan mission is a symbol of new India’s spirit that wants to win under all circumstances and a living example of women power.

"From the Red Fort, I had said that we have to strengthen women-led development as a national character. Where the capability of women's power is added, the impossible is made possible. Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women's power. In this mission, many women scientists & engineers were directly involved in it,” he mentioned.

Chandrayaan-3 scripted history on August 23 after the spacecraft’s lander module successfully touched down on the Moon’s surface. With this, India became the first country in the world to land on the Moon’s South Pole. Days later, PM Modi met ISRO scientists at the space agency’s command centre in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Prime Minister on Saturday announced the name of the site where the Chandrayaan-3 landed on August 23. PM Modi said that the point where the spacecraft’s lander landed will be known as ‘Shiv Shakti’. "In Shiv, there is a resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfill those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari," he added. He also named the site where Chandrayaan-2 left its imprints as ‘Tiranga’.

