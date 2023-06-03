Coromandel accident: List of cancelled, diverted trains after Coromandel Express mishap in Odisha

Following the major accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday that claimed the lives of over 280 people, numerous trains were cancelled, and many more were diverted to different routes. The three-train accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanagar in the Balasore district of Odisha.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, which was headed to Howrah, derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the upline, said a railway official.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and its coaches capsized too," he said.

The official said that a goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed.

This massive accident has caused many diversions in the routes of other trains and cancellation of trains as well.

Here is the list of trains cancelled:

12837 Howrah-Puri Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

12863 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

02837 Santragachi-Puri Special journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

08411 Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special journey commencing on June 2, 2023.

08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12891 Bangriposi-Puri, Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08063 Kharagpur -Bhadrak Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

22895 Howrah-Puri Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12821 Shalimar-Puri Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12245 Howrah-Sir M Visveswaraiva Terminal Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08031 Balasore-Bhadrak Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

20889 Howrah-Tirupati Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12078 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08032 Bhadrak-Balasore Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12822 Puri-Shalimar Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

22896 Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08416 Puri-Jaleswar Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

08439 Puri-Patna Special journey commencing on June 3, 2023.

Here's the list of trains diverted:

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Jakhapura & Jaroli route.

18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on June 2 will run via Angul-Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Road- Ib route.

03229 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on June 2 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on June 1 will run via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

18048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco on June 1 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli route.

22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express from Secunderabad on June 2 will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express from Sambalpur on June 2 will run via Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Route.

12509 Bangalore-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on June 1 will run via Vizianagaram- Titilagarh - Jharsuguda-Tata route.

15929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express from Tambaram on June 1 will run via Ranital-Jaroli route.

22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on June 2 will run via Tatanagar

According to the latest update, the South Eastern Railway issued a fresh notification stating the list of all diverted trains in the wake of the Odisha accident. About 34 trains on the route have been diverted.

