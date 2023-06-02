50 people dead, over 350 injured as two trains derail in Odisha's Balasore district; Railway minister announces compensation

At least 50 people died and over 350 were injured as a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.
A railway official said that several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express travelling to Howrah, derailed at Bahanaga railway stations and fell on the up line.
"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official told PTI.
"An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Balasore collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level," said Special Relief Commissioner Office. 132 injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced ex-gratia to the victims. Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh towards grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.
The Additional Directorate of Medical Education And Training, Odisha also said it has dispatched 15 ambulances and patients are being shifted to a Community Health Center in Soro city.
As per initial reports, both the trains arrived on the same line and the express train climbed over the goods train. An investigation has been initiated to probe how both the trains arrived on the same line, reported India Today.
