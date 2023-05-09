Cyclone Mocha might intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10, says Met Department

Cyclone Mocha news: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea by May 10. The Met Department added that the cyclone is likely to move northwestwards till May 12 morning. The cyclone is likely to make a landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 14.

The Met Department said in a statement: “It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bya of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on May 10. It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till May 12 morning. Thereafter, might recurve gradually and move N-northeastwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts”.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal will likely concentrate in a depression by Tuesday evening and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The IMD Director General also asked fishermen, ships, small boats and trawlers to not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and urged those in the region to return back to the coast.

IMD DG was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: “The cyclonic storm will move initially north-northwest to central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and then re-curve and move north-northeast towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast”. He furthermore noted that wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea on Tuesday.

Mohapatra added Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to report very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The Met Department has also suggested a regulation on tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.

The cyclone will be named Mocha or Mokha, a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city. This city is known for introducing coffee to the world around 500 years ago.

