Daily toll collection through FASTag hits all-time high of Rs 193.15 cr on Apr 29

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday revealed that the daily toll collection via the FASTag system reached an all-time high of Rs 193.15 crore on April 29, with 1.16 crore transactions recorded in a single day.



Since FASTag was mandated by the Government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas, NHAI said in a press note.



NHAI further revealed that with a penetration rate of around 97 per cent and over 6.9 crore FASTag issued to users, the system is constantly trying to reduce the waiting times at NH Fee Plazas.



In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, FASTag has also facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in more than 50 cities across India, NHAI said in a statement.



NHAI further said that it is actively working towards finalising the necessary requirements for implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India.



FASTag implementation has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.



A FASTag allows a user to pay the highway fee electronically without having to stop at the toll collection booths set up by the highway operators.



Since February 16, 2021, the government has made FASTag mandatory for all private as well as commercial vehicles. As per the rules, vehicles that do not have a valid or functional FASTag must pay double the toll charge as a penalty.

Also Read: Go First in trouble! Severe cash crunch forces airline to cancel flights on May 3,4