Days ahead of World Cup 2023 final, Delhi govt declares Sunday as 'dry day'; here's why

It will be a muted World Cup 2023 final for Delhiites as the Aam Aadmi Party government has declared Chhath on Sunday a 'dry day', ordering liquor shops in the city to remain shut on the festival.

An order issued by Excise department on Thursday said all liquor vends will stay closed as Surya Shashti (Chhath Puja) on Sunday has been declared a dry day. Chhath is a prominent festival celebrated to worship the Sun by the natives of Purvanchal — Eastern UP and Bihar – settled in Delhi. The city government has prepared more than 900 ghats for the worshippers to worship the Sun god.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun God on the last two days, will begin on November 17. People gather at ghats, such as the one in Burari, to offer prayers.

19th November to be 'Dry Day' in Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja: Commissioner of Excise, Government of Delhi issues order pic.twitter.com/5eSrbhaECy — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

Netizens said this announcement will be a dampener for owners of the pubs in the national capital who were planning to screen the mega final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

Delhi Minister Atishi on Thursday said the toxic foam on the Yamuna will be cleared in the next one or two days and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to stop the release of dirty water in the river.

Unbeaten in the tournament, Team India delivered an all-round performance in the semi-final against New Zealand while Australia eked out a three-wicket win against South Africa to reach the final.