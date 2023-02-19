Delhi Police constable allegedly involved in planning of Nikki Yadav's murder

With each passing day, there are new twists and turns in the Nikki Yadav murder case. In a startling revelation, a Delhi Police constable is said to be involved in the murder of Yadav and has been arrested for the same now.



Nikki Yadav was allegedly murdered with a charging cable by her partner Sahil Gehlot. According to police, Sahil's father, two cousins, and two friends assisted him in hatching the plot and concealing the body in the fridge of the family's restaurant. One of the accused, Sahil's cousin Naveen, is a constable in Delhi police.



Cops learned yesterday that Nikki Yadav had been married to the accused since 2020. Sahil Gehlot's family was against the relationship and wanted him to divorce Nikki Yadav so that he could marry another woman.



"On multiple occasions, the accused persons persuaded him to leave Nikki Yadav and get her out of the way. They kept putting pressure on him," a police officer told news agency PTI.



Sahil's family planned for him to marry another woman in December 2022, while Nikki was kept in the dark.



After a three-hour fight, Sahil Gehlot, 24, strangled Nikki Yadav with a charging cord on the day of his wedding to another woman. Nikki Yadav was unaware of Sahil's plans to marry another lady.



Sahil and the other suspects had intended to kill Nikki Yadav before the wedding. Following the murder, the five arrested assisted Sahil Gehlot in hiding the body in the refrigerator.



"They stuffed the body inside the fridge thinking that it will stay fresh and there would not be any foul smell. No one would be able to suspect or detect anything unusual since everyone would be busy with the wedding for at least three days and later they would dispose her body later," PTI quoted sources in the Delhi police as saying.



Nikki Yadav's body was discovered by police on Tuesday, when many people in the country were enjoying Valentine's Day.



This is the second time a young woman in Delhi has been murdered, allegedly by her live-in partner. Shraddha Walkar was murdered last year by her live-in lover Aaftab Poonawalla, who cut her body into pieces and stored them in a fridge before disposing of them throughout the city, according to police.



