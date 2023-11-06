Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for fourth day, Anand Vihar AQI touches 999

Delhi air pollution update: Delhi's air quality remained 'severe' for the fourth consecutive day as the national capital and its surrounding areas were shrouded in a thick blanket of smog. The overall AQI stood at 354 on Monday morning compared to 410 on Sunday and 504 on Saturday.

Many places across Delhi recorded an AQI of more than 400 at 6 am on Monday, according to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI stood at 466 in RK Puram, 402 in ITO, 471 in Patparganj and 488 in New Moti Bagh respectively as of 6 am on Monday.

The worst air quality was recorded in Delhi's Anand Vihar area. Anand Vihar recorded 'hazardous' air quality with an AQI of 999 whereas Mundka recorded an AQI of 633 as of 7 am on Monday, as per aqicn.org. ITI Shahdra, Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering also recorded 'hazardous' air quality on Monday morning. An AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 moderate, 101-200 poor, 201-300 unhealthy, 301-400 severe, and 401-500 hazardous.

Given the worsening air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday said that all primary schools will remain closed till November 10. Schools have also been given the option to conduct online classes for students of classes 6 to 12. Previously, the Delhi government had ordered schools to remain shut till November 4.

The Centre's pollution control panel Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday invoked the stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR region with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

An eight-point action plan is now applicable in the NCR region. Under this, entry truck traffic into Delhi (barring those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks) has been stopped. All Delhi-registered medium goods and heavy goods vehicles barring those carrying essential commodities and services as well as LNG/CNG/electric trucks have also been banned under this plan.

State governments may also take a call on conducting online classes for students of classes 6-9 and 11. They will also decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the remaining employees to work from home.

State governments are also likely to consider other emergency measures like closing down colleges and other educational institutions, stopping non-emergency commercial activities and implementing the odd-even scheme.

