Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Thursday as earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on Richter scale had hit Afghanistan. Reports said tremors were felt in Punjab, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad as well.

The earthquake hit the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and tremors were also felt in the South of the Pir Panchal region, reported India Today. Pakistani media reported the earthquake also struck Lahore.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter).

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life, or damage to property due to the earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centres aid. The quake was at a depth of 201 km, EMSC said.