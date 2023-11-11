Minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hit the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday, at 3:36 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 10 km below the surface in the North district of Delhi.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North District,Delhi, India," the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.

The earthquake caused mild tremors in Delhi and other parts of the NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. However, there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

Just days before the minor earthquake that struck Delhi-NCR today, tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region, and several parts of north India after an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck west Nepal.

On November 7, three earthquakes of more than 4 magnitude struck western Nepal's Jajarkot, wounding 16 people. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Jajarkot district of Nepal, about 500 km west of Kathmandu. The earthquake was felt in several parts of Nepal, as well as in India, Bangladesh, and China.

“Sixteen people were injured when three aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot in Western Nepal on Monday afternoon. Ten people were injured in Rukum West and six others were injured in Jajarkot,” officials told news agency Reuters.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zoning chart, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are in Zone IV, which is considered a high seismic risk zone. Zone IV indicates a greater risk of suffering earthquakes of moderate to high strength.

Tremors were recently felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of north India on Friday late at night after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

