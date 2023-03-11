ED says Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 600 crore in crime proceeds found in raids against Lalu Prasad's family

The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday that it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked to money laundering case, PTI reported.

The ED further said that the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

On Friday, the ED launched raids at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

The searches are covering the premises linked to Prasad's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai.

According to reports, over two dozen locations are being searched along with an escort of central security forces. A house linked to Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav located in South Delhi is also being covered.

What is the Land for Jobs scam?

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates.

As per the CBI, when Lalu Prasad served as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, he had obtained monetary advantages in the form of land transferred to his family members in return for the appointment of substitutes in Group “D” posts in different zones of the Railways.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15.

Lalu Prasad and his wife were questioned by the CBI in this case recently.

After the questioning of his parents, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters that the then railway minister Prasad had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours, as per PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

