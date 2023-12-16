Employees believe short nap breaks are necessary in modern work environment, says survey

The hustle and bustle of the modern workplace can be draining, and employees are increasingly seeking ways to stay energized and focused throughout the day. A survey reveals that a significant number of employees find short nap breaks essential for maintaining their productivity and well-being in today's demanding work culture.

Taking a cue from the Japanese work culture, the practice of 'inemuri,' or taking short naps during office hours while staying present in the workplace, has been hailed as a longstanding tradition that contributes to a healthier work environment. A report by Genius Consultants, a staffing solutions and HR services provider, emphasises the significance of 'inemuri' in combating exhaustion and fatigue in daily work routines. This practice is believed to enhance efficiency and contribute to the overall well-being of employees, fostering a positive work culture.

According to the data, almost 94% of employees polled felt that brief nap breaks during office hours are necessary, while only 3% disagreed. This emphasises the stress and burnout scenario that employees face on a regular basis, which causes them to desire rest breaks during work hours, it added. Write in a unique style.

The research is based on an online survey of 1,207 employees from banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hotel, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media, oil and gas, and pharma from September 25 to October 27.

According to the report, a significant 82 percent of respondents believe that incorporating short nap breaks into the office environment can contribute to a boost in overall work efficiency. Conversely, 12 percent do not share this perspective.

Additionally, the study revealed that 60 percent of employees regularly grapple with heightened levels of exhaustion and fatigue in their daily work routines. In contrast, 27 percent of respondents claimed they never experienced such pronounced feelings of tiredness during their workdays.

The report highlights that almost half of the employees (49 percent) are open to extending their working hours by one hour if they are granted a one-hour nap break during office hours. However, 36 percent of respondents are not amenable to this proposal.

Interestingly, a substantial 78 percent of employees believe that 'inemuri' can positively impact work satisfaction and contribute to enhancing overall employee well-being. Furthermore, 64 percent of employees feel that short nap breaks after office hours can significantly contribute to achieving a better work-life balance, while 21 percent do not see any benefit in the practice of 'inemuri,' the report notes.

"The findings of our recent report shed light on the evolving attitudes towards workplace well-being. The data, showcasing an overwhelming 94 per cent of employees supporting short nap breaks during office hours, demonstrates the growing acceptance of this practice in today's work culture. "These insights reveal the potential for enhancing work efficiency, fostering employee satisfaction, and achieving a healthier work-life balance," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

