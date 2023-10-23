Wagh Bakri scion, Parag Desai, dies from accident during morning walk; netizens say...

Wagh Bakri Tea Group’s owner and Executive Director Parag Desai's death at 49 after attack by stray dogs has left netizens shocked and they wondered what it will take to curb this menace.
On October 15, Parag Desai, who was out for a morning walk, was attacked by street dogs outside his house in Ahmedabad. While trying to save himself from the dogs, he slipped and fell and suffered a brain haemorrhage.
He lost the fight on Sunday and succumbed to his serious injuries at an Ahmedabad hospital.
On X platform (formerly Twitter), Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani said, "Very sad to hear about Parag Desai's death. A terribly untimely loss indeed. I can understand pet parents and animal lovers advocating animal rights, however it is a fact that strays ARE a threat. Will a national program for mass vaccination & sterilization of street dogs help? Can we challenge communities and Municipal councils? What is the solution?"
"This is very serious issue, India has 36% of all rabies deaths in the world. India also has the largest number of stray dogs in the world," said an X user.
"Even the super rich aren't immune to the menace of street dogs. His company does an annual revenue of 2000+ crores. When will it end! Is there any government body / any NGO even working at tackling this," said Ravi Handa on X.
The company, in an Instagram post, shared, "With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai". Parag Desai is survived by his wife and daughter.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today