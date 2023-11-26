'Exactly like Hamas': Israeli envoy equates 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai with assault on Israel

The Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Sunday compared the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks with the recent assault on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Gilon said that the two attacks were "exactly like Hamas" because they were both carried out by "terrorist organizations that target innocent civilians". His statement comes on the 15th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

Gilon further highlighted that India and Israel are firmly united in their collective battle against global terrorism. Drawing parallels between the terror attacks in Mumbai and the actions of extremist groups like Hamas, Gilon emphasised the similarities in their objectives - to incite fear and disrupt peace.

"It's a horrendous phenomenon. When people come into your safe haven, to your houses in Mumbai to disrupt life, to create panic. They wanted panic. They wanted to transmit it - exactly like Hamas. Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic with the surviving, to make them afraid," he told ANI.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of terrorism as a universal scourge, Gilon insisted on the necessity of a global effort to eradicate the threat. He affirmed Israel's unwavering support for India in the endeavor, stating categorically, "There are no ifs or buts when it comes to fighting terrorism."

"We are telling the Indians, like India is always standing with Israel. They have to know, we are on your side. When you come to fight against terrorism, there are no ifs or buts. We are working together. As PM Modi said rightly terrorism is a global phenomenon, you have to join hands globally," he said.

"Countries, free people of the world have to join hands and efforts in order to fight it. I think India and Israel demonstrate in our actions and friendship in what we do together, the joining of these hands to eliminate terrorism," the ambassador further said.

The ambassador's remarks come just days after Israel branded the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) a terrorist organisation. The Mumbai terror attacks were carried out by the LeT.

In one of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil, 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed and over 300 others injured when 10 terrorists from Pakistan, infiltrated Mumbai through its coastline. The assailants launched coordinated assaults at multiple locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the eminent Taj and Oberoi hotels, culminating at the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre.

The attackers, identified as members of the LeT terror group, managed to hold the city hostage for three days in November 2008. Out of the ten, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab was the only terrorist apprehended alive, providing key insights into the planning and execution of the attacks. Kasab was executed four years later on November 21, 2012.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Palestine began on October 7, when Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel by land, air, and sea, culminating in approximately 1,400 fatalities.

Responding with a deadly counteroffensive, Israel inflicted aerial bombardments on Gaza, then proceeded with targeted ground operations against Hamas infrastructure, including alleged command centres functioning within hospitals and homes.

