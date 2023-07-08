Fares of AC chair car, executive classes of all trains to be reduced by up to 25%: Railways Board

The Railway Board on Saturday announced that the fares of AC chair car, executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, will be reduced by up to 25 per cent. The move is in line with the discounted fare scheme introduced by the Ministry of Railways.

With a view to optimise utilisation of accommodation in trains, Ministry of Railways said that it has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare scheme in trains with AC sitting accommodation.

Key points of the scheme:

1. The Ministry of Railways said the scheme shall be applicable in AC Chair Car and Executive classes of all trains having AC sitting accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches. The element of discount shall be upto maximum 25% on the basic fare.

2. Meanwhile, other charges like reservation charge, Super fast surcharge, GST, among others, as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy.

3. The train having classes with occupancy less than 50 per cent (either end to end or in some specified legs or sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration.

4. The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers.

5. In case of those trains where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy. In case this does not result in improved occupancy, only then discount scheme may be made applicable in those trains or classes.

6. Tatkal quota shall not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on end-to-end basis. Further, if discount is provided for part journey of the train, then tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where discount is given.

7. The discount shall for tickets booked upto preparation of first chart and during current booking. The discount may also be permitted onboard by TTE.

8. This scheme shall not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials, among others.

Also Read: MP urination case: Sidhi victim seeks release of accused, says latter has realised his mistake