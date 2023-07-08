MP urination case: Sidhi victim seeks release of accused, says latter has realised his mistake

The victim of the urination incident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has requested the state government to release the accused involved in the act, saying that the latter has realised his mistake.

Praveen Shukla, accused of urinating on the victim, Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community, was arrested by the police after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Besides facing relevant charges under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, action has also been initiated under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Shukla, who is currently lodged in a jail. Moreover, an alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to Shukla in Sidhi was also demolished.

"My demand to the government is that a mistake has been committed (by the accused)...Now Pravesh Shukla should be released. Whatever has happened in the past, he has realised his mistake," Rawat said.

When pointed out that he was making this demand this despite the humiliating act of the accused, the victim said, "Yes, I agree...He is a Pandit of our village, we demand from the government to release him," according to a report by news agency PTI.

Following the arrest of Shukla, the Madhya Pradesh government announced financial assistance for Dashmat Rawat.

"As per the instructions of the Honorable Chief Minister, an assistance of Rs 5 lakh has been sanctioned to Mr Dashmat Rawat and financial assistance of Rs one lakh 50 thousand for the construction of a house," Sidhi Collector confirmed through a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Dashmat Rawat and washed his feet at the CM House in Bhopal. "I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me," the Chief Minister told the tribal youth.

The chief minister also assured that those committing unjust acts and indulging in wrongdoing against the poor would be severely punished. Dashmat Rawat had reached the official residence of CM in Bhopal as invited.

After washing his feet, Chouhan also applied the used water on his own head to express sorrow, and said he was saddened by the incident. He called the youth 'Sudama' and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Warangal, Bikaner today; unveil projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore