Female doctor, thrashed, molested in MP's Ujjain; locals gherao police station

In a shocking incident that took place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a female doctor was allegedly molested and physically assaulted by two men on her way home.

The victim, a Muslim woman named Zareen working as a physiotherapist, was returning from her center around 6 pm on July 29, when she was accosted by the accused in the Mirchi Nala area. The men reportedly stopped her two-wheeler and pulled the vehicle's key out.

Later, Zareen sought assistance from a friend, Taufeeq Khan, who was passing through the area.

Taufeeq intervened and urged the accused to step back, but Hitesh refused and summoned his gang mates, who thrashed Taufeeq before fleeing the scene.

The local community reacted strongly to this heinous act. A large crowd gathered and surrounded the police station on July 30, demanding justice for the victim. The protestors, including Congress leaders and members of the Muslim community, submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police, calling for strict action against the perpetrators and the demolition of their houses.

In response to the public outcry, the police detained both the accused. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with the Madhya Pradesh Congress sharing videos and pictures of the protest on social media platforms, further amplifying the call for justice.

