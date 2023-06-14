scorecardresearch
Business Today
Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport's departure section; all passengers evacuated safely

The fire broke out at a check-in counter in the airport's departure section; Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the check-in process resumed at 10:25 pm

Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport's departure section Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport's departure section

A fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport's departure section on Wednesday evening. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No injury has been reported.

The fire broke out at a check-in counter in the airport's departure section. Section 3 was closed for departure and passengers were evacuated.

Kolkata airport said in a tweet that check-in will resume at 10:15 pm.

"There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 2112 pm and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. 
All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. 
Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm," tweeted Kolkata airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the check-in process resumed at 10:25 pm.

"An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest," tweeted Scindia.

Published on: Jun 14, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
